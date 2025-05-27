Bills' Keon Coleman leaves Sean McDermott gushing after impressive offseason work
The Buffalo Bills need 2024 second-round pick and wide receiver Keon Coleman to take a big step forward in 2025.
Buffalo did not re-sign Amari Cooper, and the only semblance of a splash the team made at wide receiver was the signing of Joshua Palmer, who is best suited as a No. 3 option in the offense.
Coleman showed flashes in his rookie season, with the Michigan State product tallying 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.
However, the jury remains out on his ability to become the No. 1 or No. 2 receiver Buffalo needs next to Khalil Shakir, especially after Coleman was non-existent during the Bills' failed playoff run.
Ahead of what is a pivotal season for him, Coleman is saying and doing all the right things. Head coach Sean McDermott heaped praise on the sophomore playmaker on Tuesday, noting that Coleman looks great this offseason.
"When he came back, he was in really good shape. You could tell he had been working drill wise, weight room wise, so real proud of what he's done to this point in the offseason, (now it's about) continuing it now as we get into the three weeks of practice," said McDermott.
RELATED: Bills release rookie WR less than two weeks after minicamp, sign replacement
Coleman's rookie campaign got off to a strong start, with the 22-year-old posting four games of 51 yards or more, including a career-best 125-yard showing in Week 7.
Unfortunately, there wasn't much to write home about after that, as Coleman missed four games due to a wrist injury and was mostly quiet the rest of the way.
As quarterback Josh Allen pointed out, Coleman has all the ability in the world to be a true impact playmaker in the NFL. Now, it's just about fine-tuning his game and the duo doing a better job getting on the same page.
If Coleman can accomplish those things, he should take the leap we're all expecting him to in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —