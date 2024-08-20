Rookie running back making serious run at Buffalo Bills' RB2 role
Ray Davis is trending upward as training camp winds down.
The Buffalo Bills' fourth-round rookie running back, who has gotten over an apparent fumbling issue that emerged early in the summer, enjoyed his best day as a pro thus far in Preseason Game No. 2. Davis carried eight times for 58 yards on the ground in Buffalo's 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 17.
"I thought you could see a little different of a comfort level from Week 1 to Week 2. I liked how he ran behind his pads," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
The performance was a huge improvement from his preseason debut against the Chicago Bears when Davis finished with only two yards to show for five rushing attempts. In Pittsburgh, each of the rookie's eight carries resulted in at least a three-yard gain. He averaged 7.3 yards per rush and that does not include a 13-yard gain erased by a holding penalty.
"He enjoyed being out there. I liked he wasn't running out of bounds. He was trying to be physical," said Brady. "Seeing the holes, I thought his patience was good. I was happy with how he played."
Although veteran Ty Johnson may have something to say about it, Davis has shown the potential that could allow him to become more of a 1B to James Cook's 1A in the Bills' running backs rotation.
RELATED: Rookie RB projects as ideal late-round fantasy football draft target
At 24 years old, Davis is not an average rookie. His collegiate journey included rushing for 1,000+ yards at three different schools. His Southeastern Conference background has likely helped Davis quickly adjust to the professional level.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —