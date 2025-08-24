Bills Central

Winners & Losers from entire Buffalo Bills' preseason

After a busy offseason and preseason, the Buffalo Bills have interesting roster decision because of the rise of young players and disappointing performances by veterans.

Richie Whitt

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (80) catches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (80) catches the ball over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills capped a 1-2 preseason with a 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday night.

Next up is the major roster cutdown to 53 players, then the ramp-up to the Sept. 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

In other words, it's now officially football season.

After a busy six-month offseason and six weeks of training camp in which Josh Allen got married and the Bills starred on Hard Knocks, signed pass-rusher Joey Bosa and re-signed running back James Cook, our look at the winners and losers of preseason.

WINNERS

RB James Cook — Getting him signed to a contract extension lifted a cloud from camp and allowed Bills Mafia to continue realistic hopes that this may finally be the year.

WR Tyrell Shavers — After a sparkling camp climaxed by a one-hand touchdown catch in Tampa, there's no way Buffalo can hide him on the practice squad. He was the team's best receiver throughout the offseason.

DT Deone Walker — The fourth-round rookie from Kentucky has been a pleasant surprise, evidenced by his half-sack of Bucs' quarterback Kyle Trask. He's immediately proven worthy of being in Buffalo's defensive line rotation.

James Cook
Aug 15, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs on the field during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

LOSERS

WR Elijah Moore — Signed in free agency to give Allen depth at receiver, he has flopped and could be a roster casualty because of the rise of Shavers. Two dropped passes in the second preseason game might prove his demise.

WR Curtis Samuel — See above. Another veteran who might have been leap-frogged on the depth chart by Shavers. He missed most of camp and all three preseason games with a hamstring injury and is rumored to be a strong trade candidate.

CB Max Hairston — The Bills play Lamar Jackson in two weeks and the Ravens' quarterback must be licking his chops. The rookie first-round pick suffered a knee injury early in camp and didn't play in the preseason. Along with an injury to veteran Tre'Davious White, the Bills' secondary is a mess.

Deone Walker
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcus Harris pushes works on getting by defensive tackle Casey Rogers and defensive tackle Deone Walker during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
