Bills' Curtis Samuel absent from preseason finale amidst roster uncertainty
Buffalo Bills' receiver Curtis Samuel may be on the trading block. As of Saturday night, he's definitely not in uniform.
Multiple media reports say the underachieving veteran didn't travel with the team for the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23. One report, however, indicated Samuel, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, stayed home due to an illness.
The absence means Samuel — who missed most of training camp with the hamstring injury — won't play a single snap in the preseason. There are some who think he's played his final snap with the Bills.
MORE: Bills welcome back $20+ million kicker after weeks-long injury scare
The Bills signed Samuel to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency in 2024, but he only caught 31 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown last season. This training camp, he has been so limited by injuries that his roster spot has come into question.
MORE: Bills' longest-tenured offensive player applauds 'fully-changed Keon' Coleman
With NFL scrambling for receiver help as roster deadlines and the regular season looms, Samuel is squarely on the trading block. After his lack of production and plethora of injuries, there may not be a robust market for him but there are several teams on the hunt.
On the short list of "available" receivers: Samuel, Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders), Jalen Tolbert (Dallas Cowboys) and Adam Thielen (Carolina Panthers). Veteran free agent Odell Beckham is also looking for a new team. The Bills could free up $7 million under the salary cap by moving Samuel, who is clearly behind Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and maybe even Tyrell Shavers in the Bills' receiving pecking order.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —