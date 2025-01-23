Ravens Mark Andrews posts heartfelt comments about miscues and Bills Mafia
Bills Mafia is getting some love from one of their opponents from Sunday's key playoff win, despite the player having a really rough day at the office.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews took to Instagram to share his first public thoughts since the loss to the Bills in the AFC divisional round game on Sunday, including his angst about his play on Sunday and the generous support from fans.
Andrews posted on Instagram days after having a fumble and a key fourth-quarter dropped pass in Baltimore's 27-25 loss to the Bills on Sunday. While he shared the tough time he has had in dealing with the missed opportunities on the field, he was clear that what happened post-game has provided some posistive light to a dark moment in his career.
"Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization, " Andrews posted on Instagram. "Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."
Since Sunday, Bills Mafia has stepped up and started a GoFundMe fundraiser for his Breakthrough T1D JDRF organization, which focuses on juveniles dealing with diabetes. The goal started at just $5,000, but it has kept growing over the last few days, going up to over $18,000 after just one day. As of Thursday, the donation amount has gone over $106,000 with a new goal of $140,000.
This is just another example of the outpouring of support from the Bills Mafia that continues to give the fanbase a stellar reputation. The group's charitable efforts over the years have included helping players from the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills kicker Tyler Bass, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and more.
Not too bad for a group that is from the "city of losers" as they continue to take care of others around them.
