Bills running back Ray Davis pulls elite short-king move in hilarious viral photo
Buffalo Bills 2024 fourth-round pick Ray Davis packs a powerful punch as a running back, but he comes in a small package.
Davis used to weigh in at 220 pounds, although he has dropped some weight this offseason and is now around 208 pounds with the goal of playing faster in 2025.
“I wanted be lighter. Last year I was the bruiser, short yardage and I felt I could do a lot more… I feel way lighter and way faster,” Davis explained.
Of course, there is nothing Davis can do about his height, as he stands at just 5-foot-8, which is above average for humans but remains below average when it comes to NFL running backs.
Well, there is actually something Davis can do about it: stand on something — and that's exactly what he did in a photo that is going viral on social media.
Davis was at camp when he took a picture with college basketball players from Kentucky, Clara Strack and Amelia Hassett, who are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-3, respectively.
Bills rookie defensive lineman Deone Walker, who stands at 6-foot-7, also got in the picture and was yet another person who towered over the second-year back.
In order to counteract the height of Strack, Hassett and Walker, Davis pulled an elite short-king move and stood on his helmet, which got him up to the trio's level.
Well played, Ray, well played.
Davis is entering his second season in the NFL after a solid first year that saw him flash some promise en route to 442 rushing yards and three touchdowns while serving as James Cook's backup.
Davis has shown his versatility this offseason by serving as an emergency kicker for the Bills in the wake of Tyler Bass' injury. Davis has gotten work in practice and even successfully converted an extra point in a preseason game.
He might be the shortest player on the team's roster, but Davis no doubt stands tall with Bills Mafia.
