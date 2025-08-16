Bills' general manager Brandon Beane basks in 'proud dad' moment
James Cook's contract extension with the Buffalo Bills is the result of a multi-year process that general manager Brandon Beane started in 2021, at the latest.
First, Beane and Co. scout the thousands of college prospects throughout the country. Then, the crew follows and evaluates their preferred players throughout the draft cycle that starts every December.
In 2022, the gathered intelligence led the Beane and the Bills to use a second-round draft pick on Georgia running back James Cook.
Although Cook showed electrifying traits, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows at the beginning. He lost a fumble on his first career carry in the 2022 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Cook finished with only three touchdowns over 16 games in a secondary role behind Devin Singletary.
“I'm so proud of where he has grown, you know, on and off the field from the day we drafted him to now, rewarding him with this extension. There was never a case of not wanting to extend him," said Beane while announcing the four-year agreement on Wednesday morning in Orchard Park.
After a pedestrian rookie season, Beane watched his second-round pick earn back-to-back Pro Bowl selections off two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. In 2024, Cook tied Derrick Henry for the AFC lead with 18 touchdowns. His 16 TD rushes tied the Bills' single-season franchise record.
"It's like a proud dad, big brother moment. It really is. Like, you're just,you're like, man, this, I think Josh [Allen] said it on one of his things, generational wealth," said Beane.
Allen and Cook weren't the only Buffalo players to secure generational wealth in recent months. The Bills gave new, four-year contracts to defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford and wide receiver Khalil Shakir — all of whom were drafted by the Bills.
"Again, you want to reward them all. It doesn't always work. Sometimes, the situation doesn't call for them earning this kind of extension," said Beane. "Or, like I said earlier, sometimes the business gets in the way and you can't afford it. But when it all works out, for me, it's exciting and a proud dad moment, I guess."
