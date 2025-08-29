Bills' QB-RB-WR trio given favorable triplet ranking by NFL media
NFL Network's Gennaro Filice, Editor at Large, ranked every team's trio of QB/RB/pass catcher, with the Buffalo Bills receiving a favorable sixth place ranking.
6. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen - James Cook - Khalil Shakir
Filice writes, "As a superstar quarterback at the peak of his powers, Josh Allen is the obvious headliner here, but don't disparage his two 25-year-old bandmates, especially now that they'll stay on tour for the foreseeable future."
GM Brandon Beane signed both Cook and Shakir to extensions this offseason, with the former earning a four-year, $46 million extension, and the latter receiving a four-year, $53 million extension.
With both offensive cornerstones locked up through 2029, "the reigning league MVP will continue through his prime with a binky in the backfield and a go-to target in the slot," explains Filice.
The top five trios included the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions, with the Baltimore Ravens taking the top spot. The Kansas City Chiefs just missed the top 10 with an 11th place ranking, while the highest ranked division rival was the 18th place Miami Dolphins.
The Bills moved up five spots from Filice's 2024 triplet rankings, where he correctly predicted Allen's MVP award, but incorrectly assumed Dalton Kincaid would emerge as the top receiving threat in Joe Brady's offense.
RELATED: Why a secondary Bills' RB is a must-own in fantasy leagues
A league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns for Cook, along with 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a Pro Bowl selection helped boost his stock heading into 2025. Meanwhile, Shakir enjoyed a breakout season, leading the team in targets (100), receptions (76) and yards (821) last season, justifying the team's five-spot jump for the 2025 rankings.
Filice concludes, "The future's bright for this triumvirate."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —