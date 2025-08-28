Why a secondary Bills' RB is a must-own in fantasy leagues
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook got a four-year, $48 million contract extension to stay with the through 2025, and after his second straight Pro Bowl season, he'll undoubtedly be one of the top fantasy football running backs in the NFL.
Some concerns with Cook, however, make another Bills' running back a must-own in fantasy leagues as Week 1 gets closer and closer.
Second-year running back Ray Davis, whose journey to where he is now is an excellent story in its own right, stands to benefit from a few circumstances that'll make the Bills' RB2 appealing to owners.
TRENDING: 'Incredible dude' Joey Bosa has been 'welcome addition' for Bills
The first thing that stands out is Cook's touchdown production. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, which tied for the most in the NFL, but he only scored 4 times in his first two seasons combined, meaning regression to the mean is likely.
The next item is Cook's availability. He has only missed one game in his NFL career due to injury, which was Week 6 in 2024 against the Jets, where he was sidelined with a foot/toe issue.
MORE: Bills' offense predicted to suffer James Cook-related regression
Since Cook, however, hadn't practiced from August 3 to August 11, he may not be fully up to game speed, which increases the risk of injury. That's not even getting into the massive risk of injury running backs have in general. If Cook misses time, that'll give Davis a big opportunity to produce, which connects to the third item.
The final thing to consider with Davis is his own ability. It was put on display in the Meadowlands last year, as he rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 55 yards. He showcased an ability to hit the hole hard in the process, which is one thing coaches really appreciate. Such an ability will continue to help him get more touches than fellow backup Ty Johnson, who chipped in with 59 touches compared to Davis' 130.
All in all, if disaster strikes Cook, Davis can become a savior for owners who have him on their rosters.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —