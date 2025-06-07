Bills sign former Texans' draft pick, further tweaking overhauled position group
The Buffalo Bills continue to fine tune their 90-man roster as they head toward summer.
On Friday, the Bills, who wrapped up OTAs Phase 3 one day earlier, made a swap-out down toward the bottom of their defensive tackles depth chart. While waiving undrafted rookie Devin Brandt-Epps, Buffalo signed former Houston Texans' draft pick Marcus Harris as a roster replacement.
Brandt-Epps, who spent the 2024 college season with New Mexico, was a participant in the Bills' rookie camp last month. Meanwhile, Harris has been on the market since the New England Patriots released the second-year pro in late April.
The 24-year-old Harris signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January after spending much of the 2024 regular season on the team's practice squad. The Houston Texans selected him at No. 247 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Harris, a three-year starter for Auburn, appeared in all three preseason games games for the Texans. Totaling 89 defensive snaps, he accounted for six tackles, two quarterback hits and one pass deflection. Starting the preseason finale, Harris made two stops in the Texans' 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The signing is the latest move in what has been a position overhaul for the Bills on the defensive line interior this offseason.
The Bills added five new faces to the mix at defensive tackle, including second-round and fourth-round rookies TJ Sanders and Deone Walker. They signed former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Larry Ogunjobi early on in free agency and later picked up Casey Rogers off waivers from the New York Giants.
Buffalo, and its bevy of defensive tackles, will take the field June 10-12 for a mandatory minicamp.
Bills Defensive Tackles
DaQuan Jones
Ed Oliver
Larry Ogunjobi
DeWayne Carter
Zion Logue
TJ Sanders (Rookie)
Deone Walker (Rookie)
Marcus Harris
Casey Rogers
