Bills show interest in first-round receiver who last played for AFC East rival
The Buffalo Bills made multiple changes to the receivers' room this week and were reportedly contemplating another one.
After placing Chase Claypool on Injured Reserve and designating Bryant Thompson as waived/injured, the Bills signed Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. While the team traveled to Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that Buffalo held a workout for former first-round draft pick Corey Davis.
Heading into his seventh NFL season, Davis decided to step away from football due to personal reasons. He announced his departure from the New York Jets last August 23. On March 14, 2024, the Jets released the 29-year-old receiver from the Reserve/Retired list, a move that made Davis a free agent.
"My heart goes out to him and his family. We'll always support him with any decision he makes and we're always here if he needs us," said Jets' head coach Robert Saleh last summer.
Although injury limited him to 22 games over two seasons as a Jet, Davis managed 15.6 yards per reception for the Green & White. His catch percentage (53.7) wasn't ideal, but neither was New York's quarterback situation over that two-year span.
The 6-foot-3 Davis is a physical, downfield deep threat who could potentially add a dynamic to the Bills' receiving corps. Drafted by the Tennessee Titans at No. 5 overall in 2017, his big-play ability has always been highly regarded.
His best statistical season occurred in 2020, his final year in Tennessee. Over 14 games, Davis gained 984 yards receiving on 92 total targets. He made five touchdown receptions and 49 of his 65 catches resulted in first downs.
