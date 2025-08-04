James Cook trade proposals: 3 potential partners for Bills
What's the biggest surprise through two weeks of NFL training camps — Micah Parsons requesting a trade from the Dallas Cowboys or James Cook abruptly deciding to sit out Buffalo Bills' practices?
On Monday, Cook missed his second consecutive day of practice in Pittsford, watching only the first portion the Bills' morning workout in shorts and a hoodie instead of pads and a helmet.
Though, the running back hasn't formally requested a trade, his "hold-in" is sending a strong message to management.
"It's the world we're in, I guess, of how players want to respond and things like that," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Buffalo radio Monday morning. "At the end of the day, I wish we weren't here. This is my ninth season here, we've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that's disappointing for me."
As with Parsons in Dallas and veteran receiver Terry McLaurin with the Commanders, the actions - and inactions - of the disgruntled players is birthing robust trade scenarios. Cook, only 25, led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season and would obviously be valuable on the trade market.
Here are three potential trade partners for the Bills should they look to deal the disgruntled running back.
Dallas Cowboys
How about Cook for Parsons? The Cowboys don't have a No. 1 running back to team with quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Bills would love an elite pass-rusher opposite Joey Bosa to puts Patrick Mahomes in their bulls-eye. The deal would be tricky, because Parsons wants a new contract worth $40+ million per season and Bufflo is already over the salary cap.
Washington Commanders
They are all in on this season, evidenced by trades for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel to help rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Washington could possibly dangle McLaurin, but the Bills would likely want a running back (such as Brian Robinson) and a couple of draft picks in any deal.
Chicago Bears
New offensive coordinator would salivate at acquiring Cook, and might be open to parting with running back D'Andre Swift and a draft pick to get him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —