Two Bills' matchups against AFC rivals crack top 2025 games list
The NFL schedule release for the 2025 season is two weeks away.
In the meantime, NFL Media's Kevin Patra ranked his top 10 games of the upcoming season, with two Buffalo Bills matchups making the cut.
In the exercise, Patra excluded division rivalries, focusing on the best matchups we'll only see once in the regular season.
No. 5 — Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
"Shootout city! The Bills — despite ongoing consternation about the receiver corps — ranked second in points scored in 2024. The Bengals ranked sixth. Even if both defenses improve this year, this should be a high-scoring affair...We know Allen brings it regardless of who he's throwing to. This has last one with the ball wins the game written all over it," writes Patra.
RELATED: NFL schedule-makers 'rely on' Bills and Josh Allen to draw America's interest
No. 1 — Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
"Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes make for appointment viewing on their own -- when they are on the same gridiron, it's a must-watch live situation. Buffalo and Kansas City have faced off nine times since 2020, and while the Bills have won four straight regular-season clashes, they have yet to get over the postseason hump against Mahomes and Co. The influence this matchup tends to have on playoff seeding adds extra importance to the high-powered showdown between two otherworldly quarterbacks."
RELATED: Bills graded lower than Chiefs as Josh Allen gets little help from NFL Draft haul
Patra ranks Chiefs vs Bills over the Super Bowl rematch between KC and Philly, as well as the pending NFC slug out between the Lions and Eagles.
In addition to the Chiefs and Benagls, the Bills have the luxury of playing many of their other tougher opponents for 2025 at home this season, including the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
