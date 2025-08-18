3 Buffalo Bills who could be trade assets following NFL Preseason
Sunday night was a tough one for the Buffalo Bills, who lost 38-0 to the Chicago Bears. They’re now 0-2 in the preseason with one game left to play.
Their final exhibition game of the year will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 23. That will be the final chance for players on the bubble to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
As the Bills are finalizing that roster, they could look to trade players who might not be in the plans this season. On that note, here are three such players who could be traded before Week 1.
Mike White, QB
Mike White struggled on Sunday night, essentially eliminating himself from the QB2 competition. With that being the case, the Bills could look to trade him to a quarterback-needy team and have Shane Buechele stick around on the practice squad as the emergency quarterback.
While White has struggled in the preseason, he still has experience in the NFL and could be an upgrade at the backup spot for several teams.
Curtis Samuel, WR
This one seemed more likely before Elijah Moore began to struggle as much as he has, but there’s still a chance Buffalo could look to trade Curtis Samuel. With Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, and Tyrell Shavers all on the roster, Samuel might not be a lock to make the roster.
Even so, he still has the talent to help an NFL team, so getting a late-round pick for him isn’t out of the question. For Buffalo, however, the real reason to make a move is the cap savings of more than $7 million.
Frank Gore Jr., RB
Frank Gore Jr. isn’t expected to make the roster due to the depth at running back. Despite that, he’s proven himself a capable runner who should be on someone’s 53-man roster.
In two games he has 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries (5.5 average per attempt). He’s added 80 yards on nine receptions and even with his fumble Sunday, he’s done enough to turn heads.
Rather than waiving him for nothing, the Bills should be willing to listen to offers for Gore Jr.
