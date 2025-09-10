Bills Central

Sean McDermott refuses to panic over Bills' safety concern with outside help unlikely

The Buffalo Bills are not publicly sounding the alarm on their shortcomings at the safety position

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89)
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' defense struggled to prevent the Baltimore Ravens from ripping off long runs during the Sunday Night Football season opener.

Ravens' running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson combined for 239 rush yards on 24 carries in Buffalo's 41-40 come-from-behind victory.

Although they weren't the sole culprits of the gashing, the Bills' safeties appeared to especially struggle against the potent rushing attack. Veteran Taylor Rapp and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop seemed to routinely take poor angles and offered little support in run defense.

"It wasn't our best moments last night and they know that," said head coach Sean McDermott late Monday afternoon. "There's going to be some games like that for younger guys in particular."

Bishop, who missed a lot of training camp due to injury for the second summer in a row, hasn't had much experience playing alongside Rapp, or playing much at all, for that matter. The Utah product saw 34 percent of possible defensive snaps as a rookie.

Taylor Rapp (9)
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) holds the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Every game for every position isn't going to be hunky dory," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.

As it sounds, McDermott and Babich are committing to rolling with the players who are already in the building. Not to say he was on Buffalo's radar, but former New England Patriots starter Jabrill Peppers is no longer an option. Word that Pittsburgh Steelers are signing the free agent emerged on Tuesday.

“I let [general manager] Brandon [Beane] handle that [roster composition] part of it," said McDermott. "For me, it's instilling confidence and belief, reinstilling belief and confidence in the guys who are out there and working with those guys and being fully confident in those guys."

For now, Rapp and Bishop are "those guys," and it's unlikely to change barring injury.

Published
