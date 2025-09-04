Bills Central

Bills' Sean McDermott confirms Cole Bishop's status by challenging 'important duo'

The Buffalo Bills have a new safety tandem in place for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens

Ralph Ventre

It's been a rollercoaster ride of sorts for Buffalo Bills' safety Cole Bishop since being drafted in 2024.

The second-round pick's development was stunted by injury suffered at the beginning of his rookie training camp. After struggling to adjust at times during his rookie campaign, Bishop incurred more misfortune this summer.

A quad injury limited Bishop for about two weeks in August, but it appears he's ready to go for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. When the Bills released their first regular season depth chart, Bishop was listed as a starter next to veteran safety Taylor Rapp.

“Cole, like I mentioned before, is continuing to grow, and we see growth every day," said head coach Sean McDermott with the season opener only days away. "He goes through new experiences, and then playing with T-Rapp back there in the tandem, that you have to be and become, is important, and you learn from each other. Obviously, Cole is learning probably a little bit more from T-Rapp than the other way around."

While Rapp has been a presumed starter all along, the second safety spot was an open competition for much of training camp. Incumbent starter Damar Hamlin took somewhat of a backseat to Bishop, and free-agent addition Darrick Forrest was quiet on his way to being released at the end of training camp.

After a shaky preseason outing against the Chicago Bears on August 17, Bishop acquitted himself with 12 solid snaps in the August 23 exhibition against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Rapp and Bishop is a work on progress as the duo did not take any preseason games reps together. After All-Pros Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer upheld a lofty standard for seven straight seasons, McDermott challenged the two replacements to make a name for themselves.

"That's an important duo, and they have to form their own identity, and that will be new this year for the most part," said McDermott.

The defensive duet faces a stiff test in Week 1 with the Baltimore Ravens' two-headed monster of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in town for Sunday Night Football.

