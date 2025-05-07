Should the Buffalo Bills have traded for wide receiver George Pickens?
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver corps has been questioned this offseason. After going through 2024 without a legit No. 1 wideout, the Bills made minimal changes to the position.
Buffalo added Joshua Palmer early in free agency, then after focusing on defense during the NFL draft, they picked up Elijah Moore.
Even with those two added to the roster, the Bills skill players leave them with something to be desired, leaving analysts to ask if they’re asking too much of Josh Allen.
That’s why it’s fair to ask if the Bills should have attempted to trade for George Pickens.
The fourth-year receiver was sent to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick and a swap of Day 3 picks. Pickens, who has had his share of issues during his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is a great option and would have improved the Bills’ passing attack, but there would be risks.
Pickens has been involved in several altercations during his career, including one while playing against his new team in 2024. Pickens and cornerback Jourdan Lewis were both fined for their actions during the Cowboys’ victory in October.
Dallas is banking on team leaders to keep Pickens in line, while hoping Dak Prescott can keep him satisfied with the number of targets. Buffalo boasts a strong locker room and catching passes from Allen would be far superior to Mason Rudolph or Will Howard.
That said, the Bills were right to stick with their plan and allow Keon Coleman to prove he can take on a larger role in 2025. While it makes sense for Dallas to roll the dice (as they look to get back into the playoffs), Buffalo was better off avoiding this one.
