Analyst questions if Buffalo Bills are asking too much of Josh Allen
Josh Allen has been everything the Buffalo Bills hope for when they selected him at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.
He’s become one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, allowing him to carry the offense on his back. With Allen as the focal point of the offense, Buffalo has won five consecutive AFC East titles.
That’s not enough, however, as Allen and the Bills expect more. They want to win it all but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin asks if they’re relying too much on Allen as they chase a title.
While identifying the main lingering question for every team in the NFL, Benjamin asks if the Bills “have enough non-Josh Allen playmakers?”
”Yes, this team racked up points late in 2024. James Cook and Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are solid. For a team looking to go from perpetual runner-up to true title contender, they're just betting a lot on some risky upgrades at premium spots: Joshua Palmer (passable), Joey Bosa (aging/oft-injured) and Maxwell Hairston (rookie).” — Benjamin, CBS Sports
Leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, Buffalo was tied to several playmakers on offense, especially with Joshua Palmer serving as their only addition at receiver. Instead, they went heavy on defense, with their first five picks going to that side of the ball.
After the draft, they signed Elijah Moore, adding one more role player at the receiver position.
Buffalo seems to be banking on an improved defense and the hope that someone such as Keon Coleman can become a No. 1 wideout. If neither happens, it will all be on Allen’s shoulders.
