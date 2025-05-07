Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back roasts George Pickens addition
The Dallas Cowboys completed a blockbuster trade Wednesday morning, landing Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Dallas desperately needed a No. 2 wide receiver to start opposite CeeDee Lamb, and they found that in the fourth-year pro out of Georgia. Pickens, who has immense talent, doesn’t come without a few concerns, however.
Pickens has often gotten himself in trouble for fighting, including during his collegiate days when he was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship Game in 2019. He was also involved in a fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome in 2024.
Earlier that same year, Pickens was involved in a scuffle in their game against Dallas. The Pittsburgh wideout grabbed Jourdan Lewis by the facemask, leading to an altercation— ending with both being fined.
Lewis might still be bitter over the incident as he poked fun at the addition on social media, claiming God wanted him out of Dallas with Pickens coming in.
Lewis has always been a professional, so he’s unlikely ripping on the front office. He also would have surely put the argument to the side had he still been on Dallas.
Instead, it’s just a little trash talking from the defensive back who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
