Status unknown for two 'Bills killers' leading into Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens
While the Buffalo Bills are dealing with their own injuries heading into an upcoming Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo’s opponent is also a bit banged-up entering the season opener.
Two players who played significant roles for the Ravens during two 2024 matchups with the Bills may be out for this Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium, including tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (soft tissue).
Likely was the Ravens’ leading receiver during Buffalo’s Divisional Round win over Baltimore this past January, finishing that game with four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded one reception for 26 yards during a Week 4 win for the Ravens over Buffalo earlier in the year.
RELATED: Bills' defense catches 'break' as Ravens' offensive weapon reportedly out for opener
A fractured foot ended his 2025 training camp. Soon after sustaining the injury, he underwent surgery, which required a six-week rehab.
Ricard assumes more of a behind-the-scenes role for the Ravens’ offense, serving as the team’s lead blocker on many of running back Derrick Henry’s rushing attempts. On lead plays, the Ravens have averaged 5.8 yards per rush against the Bills since 2023, per Erik Turner of Cover 1. Baltimore likes to run plenty of outside zone, power and draws while using Ricard as a battering ram of sorts.
The nature of Ricard’s injury remains unclear.
RELATED: Bills' head coach confirms plan for fan favorite WR's return to Orchard Park
After the Ravens’ practice on Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about the status of both players.
On Likely: “He’s done really well. Maybe ahead of schedule, probably. We’ll have to see how that goes moving forward.”
Harbaugh evaded a question regarding Ricard.
It remains unclear whether either player will be able to suit up for Baltimore this weekend. Likely hasn’t practiced since late July, and Ricard has been out the past several weeks.
Elsewhere, cornerback Jaire Alexander, whom the Ravens signed as a free agent this offseason, practiced on Wednesday. As for his status on Sunday, Harbaugh said, “We’ll see.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —