Bills' head coach confirms plan for fan favorite WR's return to Orchard Park
It’s official — Gabe Davis is returning to Buffalo Bills.
After Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Davis would be reuniting with his former team, Head Coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news during his pre-practice press conference on Wednesday.
“Gabe will rejoin us, just not quite yet,” said McDermott. “More than likely be, at some point, on the practice squad, injured — in that injured category. He’s still dealing with the injury and coming back from the injury.”
Davis’ 2024 season ended early due to a meniscus tear he sustained during his lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was released with an injury designation in May and proceeded to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers (twice) and the Bills. Weeks after his visit with Buffalo, he is now set to join the team in the future.
During his time speaking to the media, McDermott laid out a potential plan for Davis once he returns to full health.
“I think the vision here is, at some point, when that is, I don’t know, and I don’t know that anybody knows at this point when that will be, that he can maybe help us on the field,” said the Bills' head coach. “So that’s down the road.”
The Bills dealt with various injuries at the wide receiver position throughout training camp and the preseason, including those sustained by rostered players Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, Curtis Samuel and Tyrell Shavers. With that said, the team’s crop of wide receivers appears to be trending in the right direction health-wise.
Shakir, who has been out since Aug. 1 with a high-ankle sprain, is pushing toward a Week 1 return, while Samuel returned to the practice field on Wednesday, per McDermott.
It’s unclear at this time where Davis would fit within the team’s pecking order at the position. But after hearing McDermott’s comments, it does appear as if there are future plans for Davis to contribute to the Bills’ passing game.
