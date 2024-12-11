Stephen A. Smith called out for Buffalo Bills' slander
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most popular analysts in the sports world. There are many who love him, but there are many who completely dislike him as well. Right now, he is not being liked very much by the Buffalo Bills' fan base.
On today's segment of "First Take," Smith left out the Bills from his list of top five teams in the NFL.
He didn't get away from avoiding criticism for leaving Buffalo out of the top rankings. Kimberley A. Martin did not hold back from questioning him about his rankings.
"We talk about Josh Allen being a 'bad man' ... now all of a sudden the Bills are thrown out?"
Take a look at the video for yourself:
None of this means anything to the Bills. If anything, it just provides them with a little bit more bulletin board material for their Week 15 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
At 10-3, Buffalo is still one of the top Super Bowl contenders in football. Even in their Week 14 loss, they put up 42 points. The defense has to be better, but the offense was still playing at a championship level.
His top four teams may not have been bad choices, but throwing in the Pittsburgh Steelers above the Bills is going too far.
Hopefully, the team can come out and make a statement this week against the best team in the NFL by record. The Lions are currently leading in the overall NFL standings.
If Buffalo can head into Detroit and pull off the win, they would once again open some eyes. That won't be easy to do, but the Bills are talented enough to knock off the Lions if they play up to their potential
All of that being said, the stage has been set for what should be a very entertaining matchup on Sunday afternoon. Smith may be souring on Buffalo, but the team has a great chance to make him eat his words and rankings.
