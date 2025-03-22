Surprise Bills trade proposal for Buccaneers starting cornerback
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane might have some tricks up his sleeve to pull off a surprising trade before the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Friday, Bleacher Report NFL analyst Moe Morton identified seven surprising trades that could happen after the first two weeks of free agency have concluded. Buffalo was mentioned as potentially trading away a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean.
Dean has spent his six-season NFL career with the Buccaneers, starting 63 games. The Bucs' concern is that his play has regressed in the last two years, and a change of scenery could motivate him to perform better.
"Over the last two years, the 28-year-old has recorded 11 pass breakups and one interception while allowing a passer rating of 111 and 91.2 for the 2023 and 2024 terms, respectively. He's also missed nine games in that span."
"Buffalo hasn't re-signed cornerback Rasul Douglas. The Bills brought back cornerback Dane Jackson, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, but he's been a career backup for them."
"Dean has no guaranteed money left on his contract, so he may play with the extra motivation of getting a new deal. Buffalo can probably get him for a fifth-round pick."
In 82 career games, Dean has racked up 313 tackles, 52 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and one touchdown for Tampa Bay. His contract does not have guaranteed money and would have a about $15 million cap hit each of the next two years.
The addition of Jackson was significant for the Bills, but a gap still needs to be filled as one of the two starting cornerback roles alongside Christian Benford. Douglas is a free agent, and some mock drafts have Buffalo selecting a cornerback in the early rounds.
Dean would make a good veteran for the Bills to take a chance on without taking too much of a financial hit. He's proven to be a shutdown cornerback in the past, and Buffalo would provide a place with low pressure thanks to guys like Benford and Jackson being able to support him.
Buffalo could use a swing-for-the-fences type move to get him over the hump for a Super Bowl and sacrificing a fifth-round pick for a solid 29-year-old corner seems like a step in the right direction.
