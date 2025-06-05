Surprising Buffalo Bills tight end makes highlight play of the day at OTAs
The Buffalo Bills have one more day of OTAs on Thursday, but will return quickly to begin mandatory minicamp on June 10.
Some of their work during the voluntary practices have been open to the media, but the team has restricted what they can share.
The policy was lightened some this week as media members were allowed to shoot some video. That led to Dom Tibbetts being able to share what he called “the play of the day.”
Tibbetts shared a video of tight end Zach Davidson making a one-handed catch after initially bobbling the pass.
This isn’t the first time the 6-foot-7, 251-pound Davidson has turned in a highlight play during OTAs. An athletic tight end who also played punter at Central Missouri, Davidson often shows off his long arms and smooth route running in practices.
Unfortunately, he has yet to see that translate into success on the field. Despite being in the NFL since 2021, and with Buffalo since 2022, Davidson has appeared in just two games.
Both appearances were in 2024, and Davidson finished with one reception for five yards.
It will be even more difficult for Davidson to make the team this season. He already has Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox ahead of him, and will battle Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu for the TE3 role.
