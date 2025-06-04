5 big takeaways from Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady's media session
Joe Brady was a hot name during the NFL coaching cycle, but despite interviewing for multiple head coach vacancies, he's returning to the Buffalo Bills in 2025.
This will be the fourth season Brady is on the Buffalo staff, and his second full campaign as the offensive coordinator. The Bills had a lot of success last year, but Brady is still looking for ways to improve.
His thoughts on fine-tuning the offense were just one of many topics he dove into during his first media session of the offseason. Let's take a look at that and a few other key points from Brady following their latest OTA practice.
How to improve in 2025
Brady said his team doesn't need to focus on the "result first." Instead, everything in his offense is about doing your job better, which will dictate the results.
For Brady, that doesn't just mean doing the job during the snap. He expects players to be selfless, work together, and display the right body language. It might sound cliché, but it's all true for teams that consistently have success.
Focus on offensive line
Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award last season, which was well deserved—sorry Deone Walker. He did so without a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but couldn't have without a strong offensive line.
That was the point Brady made when he said "It's hard to be a good quarterback if you're on your back."
He also praised the continuity of the line, saying he's well aware of their strengths and limitations. That's a huge benefit as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Dalton Kincaid poised for a big year
Dalton Kincaid was unable to come up with a fourth-down pass from Allen during the Bills AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Since that drop, Kincaid has been determined to improve, which is something Brady noted.
The third-year tight end looks stronger, and Brady says he's "lived" at the facility this offseason. His numbers were down in 2024, but look for Kincaid to break out this season.
Keon Coleman stepping up
Another player Buffalo would love to see break out is Keon Coleman. As a rookie, Coleman flashed his potential as a dynamic weapon. Now, the Bills need to see him become a well-rounded wide receiver.
According to Brady, Coleman is doing everything the right way. He's showed up in better shape and Brady says he has a better understanding of his job.
If Coleman is able to emerge as the No. 1 wideout, it would be a huge benefit to the offense. There's still plenty of time before the regular season begins, but it sounds as though Brady is thrilled with everything he's seeing on that end.
On Josh Allen's focus post-MVP
Josh Allen hasn't been at every practice, which we can excuse since he recently got married. Still, his presence is felt throughout the building.
That's because Allen hasn't let his success change his approach. Brady says he doesn't walk in like someone who just won the NFL MVP. Instead, Brady sees "a guy that's hungry and trying to find ways to get better."
That's going to be the key to success this season for Buffalo. Allen is the face of the franchise and as long as he continues to strive for perfection, that will set the right tone for the offense.
