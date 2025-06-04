Bills Central

5 big takeaways from Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady's media session

What did the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator have to say about his offense heading into the 2025 season?

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady between drills.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady between drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Joe Brady was a hot name during the NFL coaching cycle, but despite interviewing for multiple head coach vacancies, he's returning to the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

This will be the fourth season Brady is on the Buffalo staff, and his second full campaign as the offensive coordinator. The Bills had a lot of success last year, but Brady is still looking for ways to improve.

His thoughts on fine-tuning the offense were just one of many topics he dove into during his first media session of the offseason. Let's take a look at that and a few other key points from Brady following their latest OTA practice.

How to improve in 2025

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen speaks with Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen speaks with Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Brady said his team doesn't need to focus on the "result first." Instead, everything in his offense is about doing your job better, which will dictate the results.

For Brady, that doesn't just mean doing the job during the snap. He expects players to be selfless, work together, and display the right body language. It might sound cliché, but it's all true for teams that consistently have success.

Focus on offensive line

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins waves to fans as he heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins waves to fans as he heads to the field on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award last season, which was well deserved—sorry Deone Walker. He did so without a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, but couldn't have without a strong offensive line.

That was the point Brady made when he said "It's hard to be a good quarterback if you're on your back."

He also praised the continuity of the line, saying he's well aware of their strengths and limitations. That's a huge benefit as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Dalton Kincaid poised for a big year

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid carries the ball after making a catch in the third quarter against the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid carries the ball after making a catch in the third quarter against the New York Jets. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid was unable to come up with a fourth-down pass from Allen during the Bills AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Since that drop, Kincaid has been determined to improve, which is something Brady noted.

The third-year tight end looks stronger, and Brady says he's "lived" at the facility this offseason. His numbers were down in 2024, but look for Kincaid to break out this season.

Keon Coleman stepping up

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates catching a two-point conversion against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates catching a two-point conversion against the Miami Dolphins. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another player Buffalo would love to see break out is Keon Coleman. As a rookie, Coleman flashed his potential as a dynamic weapon. Now, the Bills need to see him become a well-rounded wide receiver.

According to Brady, Coleman is doing everything the right way. He's showed up in better shape and Brady says he has a better understanding of his job.

If Coleman is able to emerge as the No. 1 wideout, it would be a huge benefit to the offense. There's still plenty of time before the regular season begins, but it sounds as though Brady is thrilled with everything he's seeing on that end.

On Josh Allen's focus post-MVP

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field
Buffalo Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen hasn't been at every practice, which we can excuse since he recently got married. Still, his presence is felt throughout the building.

That's because Allen hasn't let his success change his approach. Brady says he doesn't walk in like someone who just won the NFL MVP. Instead, Brady sees "a guy that's hungry and trying to find ways to get better."

That's going to be the key to success this season for Buffalo. Allen is the face of the franchise and as long as he continues to strive for perfection, that will set the right tone for the offense.

