Surprising name emerges as Buffalo Bills Defensive Player of the Year candidate
The Buffalo Bills expect their defense to be better in 2025 after spending much of the offseason adding talent to that side of the ball.
Not only did they add a high-profile edge rusher in Joey Bosa, but they also signed defensive end Michael Hoecht, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and brought back cornerback Tre'Davious White. From there, they used six of their nine selections in the 2025 NFL draft on defenders.
Despite all of these additions, the Bills' top Defensive Player of the Year candidate is someone who was already on the roster. While that's not shocking given some of the names on defense, the choice from Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante is rather bold.
Infante says linebacker Matt Milano has a chance to bring the trophy home, even though he admitted he's a question mark due to injuries.
"Matt Milano heads into 2025 as a question mark on the Buffalo Bills’ defense. A first-team All-Pro linebacker in 2022, Milano’s played in just nine games in the last two years. He turns 31 in July, adding to the durability concerns. That said, his level of play when healthy indicates DPOY attention."
"In 2022, Milano had 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. If he can return to that level of play, he’ll be among the top players at his position. The Bills are also a defense that’s more about the sum of their parts than one or two individual superstars, making Milano the best of the bunch when healthy."
He's correct that Milano has the talent to make any play, and the additions on the D-line will give him more opportunities to make game-changing plays. Still, it feels like a long shot that he will wind up with such a prestigious award.
