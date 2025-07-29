Bills' Taron Johnson calls underrated teammate 'best in the league'
The Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford hasn't been voted to a Pro Bowl and wasn't included on a recent ranking of the Top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL.
Despite the lack of recognition, Pro Football Focus graded him as the fifth-best corner with a score of 82.6.
At least one player, however, sees Benford as the top cornerback in the league.
During a post-practice press conference, Johnson said, "I think Christian Benford is the best in the league". Perhaps this is the season that Benford finally starts getting his due recognition and respect.
Benford wasn't the only player whom Johnson had some good things to say. When asked about Tre'Davious White, Johnson added, "No, he's ready, that's all I can say. His quickness is there, his speed is there. He knows the game well. He's not making mental errors."
RELATED: Bills' first-round rookie CB suffers potentially serious knee injury
Johnson continued to shower his fellow defensive backs with praise, saying that rookie Jordan Hancock reminds him of himself, saying, "he kind of looks like a younger version of me a little bit." Johnson was also asked about the play of Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp, and he responded, saying, "They're great. They're great with their communication, especially, and you can see how far Cole has come just within an offseason and how well he knows the defense and how fast he's playing."
Suppose everything that Johnson said about the Bills' defensive backs is true. In that case, the Bills' defense, particularly their pass defense, should be much improved over last season, and that could be the difference between another AFC title game loss and winning a Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —