Bills' Taron Johnson calls underrated teammate 'best in the league'

Taron Johnson is the leader of a rebuilt Bills secondary. So, what does he think about what he's seen so far during training camp?

Ronnie Eastham

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford hasn't been voted to a Pro Bowl and wasn't included on a recent ranking of the Top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL.

Despite the lack of recognition, Pro Football Focus graded him as the fifth-best corner with a score of 82.6.

At least one player, however, sees Benford as the top cornerback in the league.

During a post-practice press conference, Johnson said, "I think Christian Benford is the best in the league". Perhaps this is the season that Benford finally starts getting his due recognition and respect.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford during practice
Benford wasn't the only player whom Johnson had some good things to say. When asked about Tre'Davious White, Johnson added, "No, he's ready, that's all I can say. His quickness is there, his speed is there. He knows the game well. He's not making mental errors."

Johnson continued to shower his fellow defensive backs with praise, saying that rookie Jordan Hancock reminds him of himself, saying, "he kind of looks like a younger version of me a little bit." Johnson was also asked about the play of Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp, and he responded, saying, "They're great. They're great with their communication, especially, and you can see how far Cole has come just within an offseason and how well he knows the defense and how fast he's playing."

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Suppose everything that Johnson said about the Bills' defensive backs is true. In that case, the Bills' defense, particularly their pass defense, should be much improved over last season, and that could be the difference between another AFC title game loss and winning a Super Bowl.

Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

