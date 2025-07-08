Bills Central

The Buffalo Bills are still trying to break through in the postseason

After six consecutive playoff appearances, the Buffalo Bills are still trying to get to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen (17) talk on the field before the game against the Steelers.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen (17) talk on the field before the game against the Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the more consistent teams in the NFL over the past six seasons.

Not only have they made it to the playoffs six years in a row, but they’ve also won the AFC East five consecutive times. What they haven't done, however, is make it to the Super Bowl.

That’s putting a lot of pressure on them, and has led to SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano asking if they will finally breakthrough.

Manzano, who did a deep dive into their offseason, says the Bills focused on homegrown talent, choosing to extend their own while avoiding over-priced free agents. While general manager Brandon Beane should be applauded for securing their core of young talent, Manzano says another season without a title could lead to a shift in philosophy.

”However, if the Bills again fall short of making the Super Bowl, Beane may have to evaluate this conservative approach he has taken over the past few offseasons.” — Manzano, SI.com

One thing is for sure, the Bills have the talent to contend for a title, but their patience could be tested if they don’t get past the AFC Championship Game soon.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

