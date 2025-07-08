AFC East WR rankings: How do the Buffalo Bills compare to their rivals?
Throughout the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have been criticized for their wide receiver corps. Despite Josh Allen winning the MVP award and consistently finishing as one of the top passers in the game, Buffalo lacks a true WR1.
This offseason, they added Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore in free agency, but for the most part, they’re banking on Keon Coleman’s development to bring them to the next level.
Coleman is up to the task, and is saying all the right things, but even with him playing at his current level, the Bills aren’t as bad as it seems at receiver. In fact, they’re one of the better teams in the AFC East which these rankings will show.
4. New England Patriots
Two former Bills could lead the way for the New England Patriots after they signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins this offseason. Hollins has been a bit of a journeyman whereas Diggs is coming off a torn ACL — and wasn’t spectacular for Houston before his injury.
Demario Davis and Kendrick Bourne round things out, but this is far from a scary passing attack.
3. New York Jets
Garrett Wilson is the real deal and has had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. The problem is they have no one else.
Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and Arian Smith aren’t keeping defensive coordinators up at night.
2. Buffalo Bills
Lost in the discussion with Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and any other Buffalo wide receiver is Khalil Shakir. The veteran pass catcher had 76 receptions for 821 yards last season. He’s become Allen’s most trustworthy option, but the unit as a whole is better than it seems.
In addition to the aforementioned names, Buffalo also has Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Laviska Shenault, and Kaden Prather. They don’t have anyone elite, but their committee is deep and can get the job done.
1. Miami Dolphins
As frustrating as it is to admit it, the Miami Dolphins still have the best wide receiver corps in the AFC East. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each finished under 1,000 yards but that’s not the norm for them.
Miami might not be incredibly deep at receiver, but these two keep them atop the division for now.
