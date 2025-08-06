Surprise starters in defensive secondary on Bills' first unofficial depth chart
The Buffalo Bills released their first unofficial depth chart of the offseason, including several notable status listings in the secondary.
The depth chart includes all players, regardless of injury status, yet first round pick Maxwell Hairston is currently behind Tre'Davious White at cornerback. His LCL sprain will likely sideline him for the majority of training camp, giving White the opportunity to hold onto the starting spot, but fans who assumed the CB2 role would be Hairston's to lose didn't count on White looking as impressive as he has throughout camp thus far.
Dane Jackson joins Hairston as a backup boundary corner, with Ja'Marcus Ingram and rooke Dorian Strong at third string. Sixth-round pick (2024) Daequan Hardy, once believed to be a candidate to back up Taron Johnson in the slot, is listed as a fourth string boundary corner along with Te'Cory Couch. In the slot, it's 2025 rookie Jordan Hancock listed as Johnson's backup, with return specialist Brandon Codrington behind the Ohio State product.
Another major update was at safety, with Cole Bishop being listed ahead of Damar Hamlin. Brandon Beane spent a second round pick on Bishop last offseason, but injuries derailed his training camp and kept him off the field. Hamlin and Cam Lewis are listed as the primary backups to Bishop and Taylor Rapp, with free agent pickup Darrick Forrest and UDFA Wande Owens as the third string safeties.
Along the defensive line, big-ticket free agent Joey Bosa was listed as a starter. Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are currently both second string at EDGE and DT, but will serve six game suspensions to open the season. That opens the door for all four third stringers to make the 53 man roster, including Javon Solomon, DeWayne Carter, and rookies Landon Jackson and Deone Walker.
Edefuan Ulofoshio, a 2024 fifth-rounder, currently looks like the odd man out at linebacker, with him and UDFA Keonta Jenkins at the bottom of the depth chart. 'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen is currently listed as the backup to Terrel Bernard, while Baylon Spector and Shaq Thompson make up the other second string linebackers.
