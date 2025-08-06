Bills Central

Bills' offensive coordinator gives harsh assessment of practices amidst absences

Wide receivers and James Cook among key players missing

Owen Klein

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have seen a slew of absences ravage their offense before Saturday's preseason contest against the Giants, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady's stance hasn't changed on the Bills' plan to prepare for Week 1.

Before Wednesday's training camp practice, Brady evaluated what the absences of receivers like their leading receiver last year, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel would mean for them going forward.

"We can't make excuses for it, it is what it is, let's do what we gotta do about it," said Brady. "As long as we got 11 guys in the huddle, we're gonna be all right."

Khalil Shakir
East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Khalil Shakir of Buffalo and Tony Adams of the Jets in the first half. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shakir is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain that he suffered during Friday's Blue and Red Practice at Highmark Stadium, while Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The receivers' absences aren't the only ones that have dealt adversity to the Buffalo offense. Pro Bowl running back James Cook, who tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, is in the middle of a hold-in.

James Cook
Bills running back James Cook signs autographs for fans during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook frustrated general manager Brandon Beane by not notifying him of his hold-in, but Brady doesn't think of it as anything different than the receivers' absences.

"It's pretty easy right now," said Beane. "It's our job as coaches to coach who's out there. Whether we gotta go 22 personnel, whether we gotta go 11 with injuries, people in and out, just kind of roll with it."

The Bills will have an uphill battle to get as many players back for the regular season opener as they can, but the "next man up" mentality may be key for them if the absences continue at this rate.

