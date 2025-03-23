Bills receive high grade for Brandon Beane's impactful free agency activity
Thanks to the moves made on the defensive line and the addition of a speedy wide receiver, the Bufallo Bills are receiving high marks for a solid first two weeks of free agency.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani broke down each of the 32 teams' free agency and graded them from A+ to F. Dajani gave the Bills a B+ for their moves which was tied for the seventh highest in the NFL.
According to Dajani, Buffalo's most essential signings are Joshua Palmer, Michael Hoecht, Joey Bosa, and Larry Ogunjobi. Key departures for the team included Von Miller and Kaiir Elam. The players they extended also helped the Bills receive a high grade.
"The Bills' offseason was more about extending current players, like quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and pass rusher Greg Rousseau. However, they did make some notable additions like the young wide receiver, Josh Palmer, and defensive linemen Michael Hoecht, Joey Bosa and Larry Ogunjobi. However, Hoecht and Ogunjobi will unfortunately have to miss six games due to PED suspensions. Buffalo also picked up a 2025 fifth-round with a late-pick exchange to ship off a cornerback it didn't very much trust in Kaiir Elam. The Bills still have some needs in the secondary, but as far as the current additions go, Palmer's best football may be ahead of him and Bosa could thrive with this change of scenery despite the high price tag. "
Despite not being able to hit his career-high in receiving yards in 2022, Palmer has shown his big-play ability, averaging over 15 yards a reception in each of the last two seasons. The 25-year-old receiver can be the deep threat separator the Bills have been needing with plenty of years still in his young career.
Bosa has plenty to prove after playing just 28 games since 2022 thanks to injuries derailing his 2022 and 2023 seasons. When he is on the field, Bosa is one of the pass rushers in the NFL, with five Pro Bowls in nine seasons to back that up.
RELATED: Bills' GM provides James Cook contract update on retired QB's podcast
Buffalo's most significant focus of the offseason, though, was locking up their young talent for the long term, which the Bills have done for the most part. The team will have accomplished that goal completely once James Cook and Christian Benford get locked into contract extensions.
The NFL Draft is pivotal for Buffalo, as the team still needs to add depth on the defensive line, given Hoecht and Ogunjobi's suspension, and a future starter at cornerback to work with Benford. If the Bills can knock it out of the park, they are set up for a massive 2025 campaign.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —