Bills QB Josh Allen helps Keon Coleman win lopsided bet with soldier
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman continues to win fans over with his engaging personality.
The second-year wideout went viral for his unbelievable pre-game McDonald's order and then recently compared quarterback Josh Allen to Jesus due to the dinner he served. Now, a new video featuring Coleman is making the rounds where he leans on Allen to win a lopsided bet.
While speaking with soldiers and federal employees, Coleman makes a bet with one soldier that Allen will answer a FaceTime call from Coleman. The stakes were simple: if Allen answered, the soldier had to give Coleman 50 push-ups. If he didn't answer, Coleman had to do nothing.
Unfortunately for the man Coleman made the bet with, Allen picked up the call. Which led to Coleman telling everyone "My quarterback loves me, bro."
Leave it to Coleman to make a bet where he can't lose.
All was done in good fun and those in attendance were happy to get a quick glimpse of the 2024 NFL MVP on Coleman's phone.
