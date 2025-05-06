Bills trade proposal sends $97 million, 4x Pro-Bowler to bolster Buffalo's defense
The Buffalo Bills had one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2024, averaging 30.9 points per game. Their defense was the weak spot, particularly against high-powered offenses like the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and the thirty-two points they gave up the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed that side of the ball — particularly the cornerback spot — in the recent draft, but a possible trade could add some serious reinforcements. A recent proposal by Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports suggests the Washington Commanders may be looking to move four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Marshon Lattimore and the Bills are a top landing spot.
"Rasul Douglas is still on the market, so that means the Buffalo Bills are not bringing him back since they had several chances for his return. After trading Kaiir Elam, it’s time for the team to add veterans to strengthen this postseason roster. Lattimore could fit... in Buffalo and turn this defense into an old-school ballhawk that could be scary."
RELATED: Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston's must-see highlights — on and off the field
Lattimore has had stretches of excellent play hampered by injuries, going all the way back to college. He also comes with a cap hit of $18 million based on his current contract that the Commanders carried from a trade with the New Orleans Saints in November of 2024. Considering the Bills took three cornerbacks in the recent draft, including Maxwell Hairston with the 30th pick overall, as well as brought in three veterans with Dane Jackson and Tre'davious White, it seems unlikely they'd be willing to spend that kind of money on Lattimore.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —