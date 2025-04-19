Bills trade proposal takes flyer on $14 million former first-round wide receiver
With the 2025 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Buffalo Bills still have some positions to address, one of which is wide receiver.
The Bills haven't re-signed Amari Cooper, who remains available on the open market, but the team did sign Joshua Palmer to add to a room that also includes Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. The Bills could still use a reliable veteran presence on the outside and more depth options beyond that.
In order to remedy the latter need, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox proposes a trade with the Tennessee Titans that would add wide receiver Treylon Burks to Buffalo's offense.
"In Kansas City, Burks (6'2", 225 lbs) could bring size to the receiver lineup to help replace DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. In Buffalo, he could develop as an ancillary target behind receivers like Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir," Knox wrote.
Burks was drafted in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft to replace A.J. Brown, who the Titans foolishly traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Burks fail to replace Brown, he's been a total disappointment overall.
Burks showed some promise in his first season with 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, but injuries have helped derail him, and he's been effective when on the field. Going into the final year of his $14 million rookie deal, the Titans aren't going to pick up Burks' fifth-year option and could look to trade him.
While Burks' outlook is poor, he could bounce back in Buffalo. The Arkansas product would be catching passes from the best signal-caller he's ever played with in Josh Allen and could end up being a strong depth piece or more if he can stay on the field.
Seeing as how Burks' stock is in the toilet, he's likely to only cost a seventh-round pick, and his $2.6 million in guaranteed salary for 2025 is an amount the Bills could fit in, even with a little over $5 million in cap space.
Is Burks the sexy pick up Bills fans are looking for at wide receiver? No, but he's better than nothing and would be worth a look for the cheap price he'll cost.
