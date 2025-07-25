3 more Bills' players miss Friday's training camp practice

Bills Central

Two Buffalo Bills' defensive contributors suffered injuries on Thursday while a new wide receiver took an excused absence

The Buffalo Bills had two defensive players leave Thursday's practice early due to injury concerns, and neither was available to participate on Friday at St. John Fisher University.

Defensive end AJ Epenesa and linebacker Dorian Williams are nursing what seem-to-be minor leg injuries only three days into training camp. The former has an ankle issue while the latter has a calf problem.

Epenesa spent Friday's practice on the sidelines. He was wearing blue Bills' shorts, a dry fit team shirt and a black cap along with a visible white wrapping around his right ankle. Meanwhile, Williams was spotted wearing a walking boot.

Newly-signed wide receiver David White, who was added to the 90-man roster on Tuesday, also did not participate in Friday's camp session as his absence was excused.

The Bills kicked off the summer practice schedule on Wednesday with four offensive players already on the shelf. Offensive linemen Spencer Brown (back) and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (calf) started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Meanwhile, tight end Dawson Knox (hamstring) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (lower leg) are on the non-football injury list.

By all indications, the Bills will play it safe and slow with Knox and Brown, especially since the experienced starters don't need training camp reps as much as others may.

"We want to be cautious. It's always different now versus in season," said general manager Brandon Beane.

On the defensive side, the injuries to Epenesa and Williams mean the front seven will be without two important pieces for the time being. They both played in all 17 regular season games last year with double-digit starts.

Epenesa has accounted for at least 6.0 sacks each of past three years. In 2024, Williams, who saw increased time with Matt Milano out for the first 13 weeks, totaled 117 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

Their absences likely mean increased practice reps and opportunities for 2024 fifth-round edge rusher Javon Solomon and local second-year linebacker Joe Andreessen.

The aforementioned banged-up Bills will have a chance for extra rest with the team being off on Saturday. Practice will resume Sunday at 9:45 am ET in Pittsford.

