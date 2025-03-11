Bills re-sign key offensive piece to two-year contract
The Buffalo Bills' theme so far of this offseason has been about taking care of their own. They've rewarded their MVP quarterback Josh Allen with a record-setting new deal, as well as extended several key pieces from their previous draft classes. This trend has continued into Tuesday afternoon, as they re-signed a key piece of their offense to a two-year contract.
Ty Johnson, who was considered more of a journeyman running back during the first 5 years of his career, has found a role for himself on the Bills' offense over the last two seasons. Used mostly as a third-down back, the former sixth-round draft pick has racked up 691 total yards and averaged 4.9 yards per attempt in his first two seasons with the Bills as 497 of those yards came just last season.
The 27-year old rounded out a running back room consisting of starter James Cook and rookie Ray Davis in 2024 and will be back with the group in 2025.
First reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are bringing back the fan favorite on a two-year deal.
"Running back Ty Johnson is returning to the on a two-year deal, per source," Fowler posted on X. "Johnson emerged as a versatile third-down back for Buffalo, now gets rewarded."
RELATED: Sean McDermott compares Bills' 100-yard receiver to 3-time Super Bowl champ
Tom Pelissero subsequently reported that the deal is worth $5 million across both years, which appears to be somewhat team-friendly. Prior to the signing, Spotrac listed Ty Johnson's market value to be around $2.7 million per year. With a team that now has Josh Allen accounting for 16% of its total cap space, every dollar must count.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —