Bills named early winners in free agency
The Buffalo Bills considered themselves big winners after locking up their quarterback Josh Allen through the 2030 season and others in the media agree.
Allen and the Bills agreed on a six-year, $330 million contract extension with an NFL record $250 million guaranteed. It’s the second time in Allen’s career that he signed an extension with the Bills.
Yahoo! Sports senior reporter Jori Epstein wrote an article late Monday night sharing her early winners and losers from free agency. The Bills were included in the winners' column, and Epstein praised the team for giving Allen an extension and helping with their salary cap space.
“Allen will absolutely cash in for his top-of-league production, his $250 million in guarantees the largest guaranteed total on a contract in NFL history. But Allen has also now twice allowed the franchise flexibility to build a talented group around him at the expense of possibly maximizing his earnings. NFL quarterbacks often fight for extensions closer to four years to get back to the negotiating table amid a salary cap that continues to skyrocket.”
“Consider that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s 2024 extension was 96.25% guaranteed versus Allen’s 75.76%. Ultimately, both will make generational money. But Allen’s willingness to structure his deal in a way that gives his team more options helps the front office — and, perhaps, the franchise’s progress toward a Super Bowl.”
While there hasn't been any details on Allen's deal, an extension typically means cap space for the team in that first year. Buffalo went to work on Monday, signing wide receiver Josh Palmer to a three-year, $36 million deal. Later in the day, the Bills also signed defensive lineman Michael Hoecht to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Entering day two of free agency, the Bills had $2.7 million in cap space, which doesn’t include Palmer’s deal, according to Over The Cap. That cap space is the fourth worst in the NFL.
The Bills still need to work on adding to the secondary to help better support Allen to make the Super Bowl run they desperately need.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —