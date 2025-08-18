Bills Central

Josh Allen's backup QB unchanged after woeful Mike White performance in Bills' loss

Given a chance to push Mitch Trubisky to be the Buffalo Bills' No. 2 quarterback, Mike White flopped in an ugly preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.

Richie Whitt

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) during the first half at Soldier Field.
Mike White got his chance Sunday night to be Josh Allen's backup quarterback. Or at least make his competition with Mitch Trubisky interesting.

But like the rest of the Buffalo Bills on a forgettable night at Soldier Field, White flopped. It wasn't all his fault that the Bills were walloped by the Chicago Bears, 38-0. But he did little right during his first-half audition to yank the No. 2 job from Trubisky.

In a first half that ended with the Bills trailing, 28-0, White led five drives, and all ended in punts. The longest lasted five plays. He ended with a gruesome stat line, even if it did come against several of the Bears' defensive starters — 4 of 11 for 54 yards with two sacks.

Mitch Trubisky
Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky high-five during position drills during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trubisky took over in the second half and led three drives, one which moved to Chicago's 21-yard line before it was snuffed out by Frank Gore Jr.'s fumble. He finished a modest 7 of 13 for 55 yards, but as Allen's backup from 2024, he is the incumbent.

Trubisky, who appeared in nine games as Allen's backup last season, got the start in the preseason opener against the New York Giants and kept the inside track on the job. But both he and White were impressive in that one. Trubisky completed 9 of 13 passes for 138 yards a touchdown; White 8 of 13 for 112 yards and two scores.

White needs to win the job, and he did little Sunday night to do it.

Mike White
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

