Bills to utilize roster gymnastics for returning veteran
Jordan Phillips is back...again!
On Sunday, Tom Pelissero reported that Phillips was visiting the Buffalo Bills, with the expectation that he would sign with the team later this week. Phillips has already signed with Buffalo, and GM Brandon Beane is expected to utilize roster gymnastics in order to get the DT training as soon as possible.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline
According to Sal Capaccio, Phillips was signed to Buffalo's 90-man roster so he can work out with the team, before being part of final cuts. Since he is a vested veteran, he does not need to clear waivers, and can immediately sign back to Buffalo's practice squad.
Essentially, Phillips gets two extra days of practice at Buffalo's facilities, instead of needing to wait until Thursday after officially signing to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Phillips has primarily worn #97 for Buffalo, but was also #93 during his most recent stint with the Bills in 2024. For 2025, it looks like "Big Phil" will be wearing #52, according to his Instagram story.
Phillips reverting to the practice squad appears to secure a roster spot for 2024 third round pick DeWayne Carter, and veteran nose tackle DaQuan Jones, at least for the time being. Carter had an underwhelming rookie campaign for a Day 2 pick, and has been quiet during the preseason of his sophomore year. Buffalo can save $5.5 million by releasing Jones. While his play as a one-tech DT has declined, he is arguably the team's best option at that position as the roster stands.
RELATED: Is Brandon Beane planning to trade away one of Bills' defensive tackles?
With free agent addition Larry Ogunjobi suspended for the first six games of 2025, it's likely Buffalo keeps both Carter and Jones, along with Ed Oliver and rookies TJ Sanders and Deone Walker, on the initial 53 man roster. Still, the presence of an established veteran on the practice squad, especially one that seems to play his best football in Buffalo, should put pressure on Carter's status on the roster prior to Ogunjobi's return.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —