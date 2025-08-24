Buffalo Bills reportedly set to sign surprise, but familiar DT this week
With the preseason wrapped up, teams are beginning to make moves to trim their rosters to 53 players. The Buffalo Bills were one of the active franchises on Sunday, already announcing some of the players who didn't make the cut.
Interestingly enough, they also used the day to look for veteran talent.
RELATED: Did Cole Bishop do enough to secure Bills' starting safety job over Damar Hamlin?
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bills worked out veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and they plan to sign him later this week.
For Phillips, this will be his fourth tenure in Buffalo. Originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Oklahoma by the Miami Dolphins, Phillips was claimed on waivers by Buffalo in 2018.
RELATED: Bills' backup QB controversy? Why isn't Shane Buechele the choice?
He had 9.5 sacks in 2019, leading to a three-year deal in free agency with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He returned to Buffalo after being released in 2022. After another two years in Western New York, Phillips played for the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in 2024 before being released in November.
That led to his third stint in Buffalo, playing in seven games while recording five tackles and an interception.
What's most interesting about this signing is the depth the Bills built at defensive tackle. With rookies T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker joining Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, and DeWayne Carter, it seemed as though someone would be on the outside, looking in. Instead, it appears they'll be making room for Phillips, who will likely sign after Tuesday's deadline to release players.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —