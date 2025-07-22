Bills make move predicted by third-round rookie defensive end last week
He said he was ready to go, and the results show that he was telling the truth.
Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive end Landon Jackson, who was placed on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week, gave an interview over the weekend and eased any concern about his upcoming availability.
"Body feels great. I'm ready to get going. I'm gonna be fully go to go for camp, so I'm really excited about it," said Jackson in an interview shared by Trainwreck Sports on Saturday.
On Tuesday, the Bills announced that Jackson has been removed from PUP with practice slated to kick off on Wednesday.
Jackson, the No. 72 overall draft pick, adds a large body to the defensive ends rotation. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher, who boasts an impressive 40.5-inch vertical jump, weighed in at 264 pounds during NFL Combine testing.
“He's a big human," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich early last month. "We definitely wanted to make sure that there was a size piece to what we were trying to do."
Coming to the Bills' with two All-Southeastern Conference selections under his belt, Jackson will seemingly have an opportunity to contribute immediately.
"It starts with, really, the person. He's a true professional, mature beyond his years," said Babich, who envisions Jackson as a three-down player in due time.
The Bills also added five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in free agency after releasing Von Miller.
