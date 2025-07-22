Bills Central

Bills make move predicted by third-round rookie defensive end last week

The Buffalo Bills gave the No. 72 overall draft pick the green light for training camp

Ralph Ventre

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
He said he was ready to go, and the results show that he was telling the truth.

Buffalo Bills' rookie defensive end Landon Jackson, who was placed on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week, gave an interview over the weekend and eased any concern about his upcoming availability.

"Body feels great. I'm ready to get going. I'm gonna be fully go to go for camp, so I'm really excited about it," said Jackson in an interview shared by Trainwreck Sports on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced that Jackson has been removed from PUP with practice slated to kick off on Wednesday.

Jackson, the No. 72 overall draft pick, adds a large body to the defensive ends rotation. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher, who boasts an impressive 40.5-inch vertical jump, weighed in at 264 pounds during NFL Combine testing.

Landon Jackson sac
Feb 1, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) hits American team quarterback Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (2) during the first half of the 2025 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“He's a big human," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich early last month. "We definitely wanted to make sure that there was a size piece to what we were trying to do."

Coming to the Bills' with two All-Southeastern Conference selections under his belt, Jackson will seemingly have an opportunity to contribute immediately.

"It starts with, really, the person. He's a true professional, mature beyond his years," said Babich, who envisions Jackson as a three-down player in due time.

The Bills also added five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in free agency after releasing Von Miller.

Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

