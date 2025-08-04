Bills cut ties with rookie to sign veteran offensive lineman with elite haircut
Before the Buffalo Bills hit the practice field for their latest session of training camp on Monday, the team announced a pair of roster moves.
The Bills announced they have signed offensive lineman Dan Feeney. In a corresponding move, rookie offensive lineman Rush Reimer has been waived.
Reimer, who played his college ball at California in 2024, was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft.
A former third-round pick in 2017, Feeney is an eight-year veteran who has appeared in 120 games over stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
Feeney has started in 65 games during his career, with 40 at left guard and another 21 at center, so he offers the Bills some versatility upfront. He has also played at right guard.
Most importantly, Feeney has an elite haircut.
Feeney was a four-year starter for the Chargers from 2017-2020. He posted just one season with Pro Football Focus run- and pass-blocking grades above 50 in that span.
Over the past four years, Feeney has been serving as a backup. While he did appear in eight games for Minnesota in 2024, he didn't see a snap on offense.
The last time Feeney saw action in the regular season came in 2023 with the Chicago Bears, when he posted PFF grades of 44.8 overall, 45.7 in run-blocking and 44.8 in pass-blocking while surrendering one sack and three pressures in 40 pass-blocking snaps.
The Bills have a laundry list of players not practicing due to injury, and two offensive linemen, Alec Anderson and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, were among them on Sunday. The Bills did see Spencer Brown return, though.
For now, Feeney is just a camp body who is a massive long shot to make the roster, barring more injuries.
