Bills re-sign key offensive chess piece to one-year ERFA contract

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back an undrafted lineman who has become a notable contributor.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills deployed a sixth offensive lineman more frequently than any other NFL team last season and Alec Anderson was the guy.

Buffalo ensured that Anderson will again be available in 2025 as the utility man signed a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender earlier this week. Once he accrues three full seasons of service, the 25-year-old Anderson can obtain restricted free agent status.

Anderson is part of an offensive line group that returns all five starters from the 2024 squad. The Bills proved capable of moving the chains with their ground game and also allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL.

Undrafted out of UCLA in 2022, Anderson spent his rookie campaign as a Bills' practice squad player. He made the 53-man roster in 2023 but was a weekly gameday inactive.

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Southern Californian made his NFL debut in the 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson proceeded to appear in every game moving forward, including three starts as a sixth lineman and one at left guard. He totaled 291 offensive snaps and 143 special teams reps.

The versatile Anderson, who can also man the center spot, established himself as a tone-setter for a Bills' rushing attack that ranked in the Top 10. He saw action in all three playoff games.

"A guy that's really tough. He's dependable. He does all the little things the right way. He's one of the nastier guys that we got on offense that you love to have. One of those guys that just grinds. He's not afraid to stick up for his teammates," said quarterback Josh Allen during training camp.

Anderson experienced health scare stemming from heat exhaustion, but returned to practice less than one week after a hospital visit.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads out of the locker room as he offensive tackle Alec Anderson get ready to warm up before the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

