Bills re-sign key offensive chess piece to one-year ERFA contract
The Buffalo Bills deployed a sixth offensive lineman more frequently than any other NFL team last season and Alec Anderson was the guy.
Buffalo ensured that Anderson will again be available in 2025 as the utility man signed a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender earlier this week. Once he accrues three full seasons of service, the 25-year-old Anderson can obtain restricted free agent status.
Anderson is part of an offensive line group that returns all five starters from the 2024 squad. The Bills proved capable of moving the chains with their ground game and also allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL.
Undrafted out of UCLA in 2022, Anderson spent his rookie campaign as a Bills' practice squad player. He made the 53-man roster in 2023 but was a weekly gameday inactive.
The Southern Californian made his NFL debut in the 2024 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson proceeded to appear in every game moving forward, including three starts as a sixth lineman and one at left guard. He totaled 291 offensive snaps and 143 special teams reps.
The versatile Anderson, who can also man the center spot, established himself as a tone-setter for a Bills' rushing attack that ranked in the Top 10. He saw action in all three playoff games.
"A guy that's really tough. He's dependable. He does all the little things the right way. He's one of the nastier guys that we got on offense that you love to have. One of those guys that just grinds. He's not afraid to stick up for his teammates," said quarterback Josh Allen during training camp.
Anderson experienced health scare stemming from heat exhaustion, but returned to practice less than one week after a hospital visit.
