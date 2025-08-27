Two Bills' roster cuts we didn't see coming
NFL players are looking for a place to call home during this time of the year. While many are locks and not fighting for a spot on a team's 53-man roster, there are far more whose fates are still underdetermined.
The Buffalo Bills have a few players whose stories are not yet finished, whether they land on the practice squad or get a shot on a different team.
Let's also not forget how emotional this time can be for these players and their families. As fans, we sit at home and make our own determination on who should or shouldn't make the roster, and when one of our favorites doesn't make it, we say the coaches made a mistake. We are often surprised by some of these cuts, assuming we know more than we know.
This year was no different, with a couple of players that many expected to make the roster winding up on the wrong side of the bubble for different reasons.
CB Dane Jackson
Back in May, we wrote a very early 53-man roster projection, and Dane Jackson was among those who did not make our cut then, but with key injuries to Max Hairston and Tre'Davious White, many figured that Dane Jackson was automatically penciled in as the Week 1 starter at cornerback opposite Christian Benford.
Does this mean the injury to White isn't that serious, or do they have other plans to bring in someone new via free agency?
WR/RS Laviska Shenault
Laviska Shenault did not make our very early projection back in May, either, but most fans felt he would find a role.
He showed some versatility during the preseason, and his return ability would also play a role in making the team, potentially pushing reserve cornerback Brandon Codrington off the roster. Given Codrington's lack of ability to offer anything more than a returner, it was somewhat surprising to see him make it over Shenault.
