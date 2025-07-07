Bills' Tyler Bass potential fantasy sleeper, ranks higher than both SB LIX kickers
With Justin Tucker no longer in the mix, there will be a new No. 1 kicker on fantasy football draft boards for the first time in more than a few years.
Although Tyler Bass won't be that guy, the Buffalo Bills' veteran is an above-average fantasy draft option this summer. While Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey, who is 24-of-27 on 50+ yard attempts in his two seasons, appears to be the clear top dog with Tucker out of the picture, Bass projects as a Top 10 performer at the position.
Sports Illustrated Fantasy places Bass at No. 7 overall amongst draftable kickers with Aubrey topping the chart. Detroit Lions' starter Jake Bates and Los Angeles Chargers' uber-accurate Cameron Dicker join Aubrey in comprising the Top 3.
Bass is notably ranked ahead of Kansas City Chiefs' veteran Harrison Butker (13) and Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl champion Jake Elliott (15).
The respectable ranking signals a noticeable turnaround for Bass, who was highly scrutinized during training camp last year. The external criticism continued into the regular season as he missed 3 of his first 12 field goal attempts and also shanked two PATs over the first six weeks. Despite his struggles, he made all 4 attempts from 50+ yards.
Bass seemingly altered his trajectory by nailing a 61-yarder to beat the Miami Dolphins at the gun in Week 9. It was the longest field goal in franchise history. In January, he went 13-of-13 on postseason kicks, including a 6-of-6 clip on field goals.
Bass, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, averages 26.2 field goals per regular season and never scored fewer than 121 points straight up. In 2024, he accounted for 139.0 traditional fantasy points and 146.0 points in the DraftKings daily format.
SI Fantasy Kicker Rankings
1. Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
2. Jake Bates (DET)
3. Cameron Dicker (LAC)
4. Chris Boswell (PIT)
5. Will Lutz (DEN)
6. Chase McLaughlin (TB)
7. Tyler Bass (BUF)
8. Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
9. Matt Gay (WAS)
10. Brandon McManus (GB)
