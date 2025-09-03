Bills' Josh Allen earns unique uniform accessory for 2025 season
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen got a ringing endorsement from one of the NFL's all-time great quarterbacks in Joe Montana. Come Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, he'll proudly debut another badge of honor from the league.
The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback will wear a gold shield patch on his jersey in every regular-season and playoff game in 2025, a nod for him winning NFL MVP in 2024. In the new tradition starting this year, only five players will get the uniform designation including Allen, Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley (Offensive Player of the Year), Denver Broncos' cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Defensive Player of the Year), Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Los Angeles Rams' edge rusher Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year.)
The NFL will continually to allow Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winners to wear their uniform patches for the rest of their careers.
Allen would certainly trade his MVP patch for a Lombardi Trophy come February, but it's nice to be recognized. During his seven-year career, he has led the Bills to a 77-38 record with six playoff berths and two appearances in the AFC Championship Game.
In his MVP season in 2024, Allen passed for 3,731 yards and accounted for 40 total touchdowns.
