Bills' Josh Allen earns unique uniform accessory for 2025 season

For winning MVP in 2024, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen will wear a special gold patch on his jersey this season.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the New York Jets
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the New York Jets / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen got a ringing endorsement from one of the NFL's all-time great quarterbacks in Joe Montana. Come Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, he'll proudly debut another badge of honor from the league.

The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback will wear a gold shield patch on his jersey in every regular-season and playoff game in 2025, a nod for him winning NFL MVP in 2024. In the new tradition starting this year, only five players will get the uniform designation including Allen, Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley (Offensive Player of the Year), Denver Broncos' cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Defensive Player of the Year), Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and Los Angeles Rams' edge rusher Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year.)

The NFL will continually to allow Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winners to wear their uniform patches for the rest of their careers.

Allen would certainly trade his MVP patch for a Lombardi Trophy come February, but it's nice to be recognized. During his seven-year career, he has led the Bills to a 77-38 record with six playoff berths and two appearances in the AFC Championship Game.

In his MVP season in 2024, Allen passed for 3,731 yards and accounted for 40 total touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads the team during warmups before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads the team during warmups before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

