Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady tour Buffalo Bills new Highmark Stadium construction site
Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter toured the construction site for the Buffalo Bills' new Highmark Stadium back in November and returned for another look this week.
Once again, the two were blown away by the design of the stadium, which is schedule to be the team's home beginning in 2026.
MORE: Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver demanding greatness in 2025
Vice President of stadium development John Polka showed the cousins and minority owners some of the best features of the stadium, which included a heating system under the field. Polka added that real grass is scheduled to be planted in fall 2025, providing a full growing season before the stadium opens.
Carter stood where the field will be and remarked that the stadium, while being massive, gives the feel of closeness.
"Everything is so close, this gives me the old Arco Arena, old Sacramento feel, playing at Duke, playing at Littlejohn arena, which is Clemson. Utah. Those, so close they fall like they can touch, but this gives that feel as far as a football stadium is concerned. They're there in your back of your neck." — Carter on the new Highmark Stadium
Polka also showed them an area under the field club where fans can get food and beverages, but will also have the chance to see players enter and exit the field, once again highlighting the closeness Carter was feeling.
MORE: Children’s Hospital helps Bills QB Josh Allen shine for wedding with bowtie surprise
Carter and McGrady also got to look at the locker room, and training room — which included three hydro therapy pools. Polka noted that the training room being in the stadium will help players who no longer have to go to the training center, then the stadium. Instead, it's all in the same building.
Bills fans are among the best in the NFL and their team has always been accessible to them. Knowing a modern stadium is being built with that focus remaining a priority is refreshing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —