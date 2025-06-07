Children’s Hospital helps Bills QB Josh Allen shine for wedding with bowtie surprise
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen developed a relationship with Oishei Children’s Hospital following the passing of his grandmother in 2020. Allen partnered with the hospital to create the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports pediatric care.
The bond has only grown in recent years, with children from the hospital sending Allen an emotionally charged video to congratulate him on his 2024 MVP award. They again sent Allen a video this year, wishing him a happy birthday.
This explains the hospital’s thoughtful gesture for Allen’s wedding. On May 31, Allen married actress Hailee Steinfeld in California. Back in Buffalo, a cardboard cutout of Allen at Oishei Children’s Hospital was dressed for the occasion, with a West Herr advertisement featuring Allen adorned with a bowtie.
Allen and Steinfeld kept their ceremony rather quiet, with most outlets only knowing the date thanks to Dion Dawkins letting it slip.
Several teammates were in attendance, as was actor/producer Larry David. Allen and Steinfeld began dating in March of 2023 and were engaged in November 2024.
