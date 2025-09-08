Anatomy of the comeback: How Bills produced ridiculous rally over stunned Ravens
How's that for the last season opener at Highmark Stadium?
In one of the most improbable, stunning comebacks in franchise lore, the Buffalo Bills scored 22 points in the fourth quarter — including 16 in the final 3:56 — and got a 32-yard field goal as time expired from the newly signed, oldest player in team history to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40, on Sunday Night Football.
In the final Week 1 game in the old stadium across from the street from the new one under construction, the Bills rallied from 15 points down in the fourth quarter for the first time since 1967. The winning kick was by 41-year-old Matt Prater, signed only last Thursday. The Bills gained 251 yards in the fourth quarter alone, most by a team in one quarter in NFL history.
Altogether now ... whew!
The Bills seemed gassed and gutted. Lamar Jackson's epic scramble set up Derrick Henry's 46-yard touchdown run and the Ravens stretched their lead to 40-25 with 11:42 remaining. But suddenly everything that needed to go right - that had to go right - indeed went right for the Bills' colossal comeback.
*After Henry's touchdown, Ravens' kicker Tyler Loop missed an extra point that could've pushed the margin to 16 points and forced Buffalo to score two touchdowns with two two-point conversions. The Bills were 0 of 3 on two-pointers.
*On Buffalo's next possession, Ravens' cornerback Chidobe Awuzie intercepted Allen's pass to essentially end the game. But replays showed the ball hit the ground and the ruling on the field was reversed.
*Still up 15 with 7:27 remaining, Baltimore punted and Jordan Stout's kick seemed to be rolling dead inside Buffalo's 5-yard line. But the Ravens slid to down the ball and instead touched the goal line, affording the Bills breathing room and a free 20 yards.
*On Buffalo's drive it faced 4th-and-2 at Baltimore's 10. Allen was pressured and rolled right, finally heaving a desperation into a crowded end zone. The ball was tipped by Khalil Shakir but directly into the waiting arms of Keon Coleman for a touchdown.
*Henry ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, but two plays after Coleman's touchdown defensive tackle Ed Oliver made perhaps the play of the game when he not only tackled the Ravens' running back in the backfield but also managed to strip the ball for a fumble recovered by Terrel Bernard at Baltimore's 30.
Nothing flukey about the rest of the rally. Four plays later Allen - after a 29-yard completion to third-string tight end Jackson Hawes - dove over the pile for a touchdown thaat made it 40-38. Buffalo's defense stopped Henry and forced a three-and-out punt. Allen then found Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman for long gains to set up Prater's unlikeliest of game-winners.
And this is only Week 1.
